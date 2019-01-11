Try 1 month for 99¢

Vision support group to meet

WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room of Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

The inspirational audio recording of an executive’s own journey with AMD will again be played. All are welcome.

Call Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 with any questions.

Blood drive set in Dunkerton

DUNKERTON — A Dunkerton blood drive is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Ladies Auxiliary to host meal

HUDSON — The Hudson AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will host a burger night Jan. 18 at the Hudson AMVETS Hall, 123 Eldora Road.

Serving is from 5 to 7 p.m.

The public is welcome.

AAUW to host musical readings

CEDAR FALLS — The AAUW Waverly and Cedar Falls-Waterloo branches will gather at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, Third and Clay streets.

Ann Henninger-Trax of Waverly and Pat Higby of Cedar Falls-Waterloo, program co-vice presidents of the Iowa AAUW, arranged for a special program. Marian Wilson Kimber, professor of musicology at the University of Iowa, will describe her rediscovery of “musical readings,” pieces by female composers that treat topics such as fashion, romance and aging with a comedic touch.

Professor Kimber will perform these works, reciting with the piano accompaniment of Dr. Natalie Landowski, who teaches at Grand View University.

The brunch menu is breakfast casserole quiche, fruit plate, poppy seed muffin, juice, coffee or tea. Cost is $15. Email reservations by Jan. 18 to AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com or call Mary Beckman at 269-1893. The brunch will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Guests are welcome, and anyone may attend and enjoy the meal or attend and listen to the program only.

Grout offers free admission day

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District will have a winter free day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 to thank Cedar Valley supporters.

All district sites will be open to the public.

Planetarium shows and science demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 3 p.m.

Admission is free at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium Grout Museum of History & Science, Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, Rensselaer Russell House Museum and Snowden House.

For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.

Beyond Pink event planned

CEDAR FALLS — The Beyond Pink Team will host its next “Meet, Mingle and Learn” event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists building, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive.

The Rev. Carol Teare will speak on “Mindfulness Meditation.” This type of mindfulness practice is considered very helpful for people dealing with a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

This free event is open to women living with any type cancer diagnosis. Activities are planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m., but the presentation will be from 5:45-6:45 p.m. There will be light refreshments provided.

For more information, call Gabbi DeWitt at 292-2225 or Dee Hughes at 235-3179; or go to www.cedarvalleybreastcancer.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments