Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Tenderloins and sub sandwiches will be served from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a potluck for the Hawkeye game.
The public is welcome.
Sullivan VFW plans events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Free pool is offered all day Wednesday.
Thursday bingo will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Snacks are available.
Friday features a barbecue beef sandwich with chips for $5. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday offers games and snacks.
Sunday features a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.
Button club meeting set
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
In place of a formal program, following the business meeting and refreshments, this “Free Day” will provide an opportunity to work on identifying types of buttons, purchase buttons available, work on button projects, or simply visit with members about their collections and buttons in general.
Anyone interested in the art and history of buttons is welcome. Contact Anna at 415-7550 for further information.
Kiwanis meeting slated Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Cathy Nicholas, Black Hawk County engineer, will speak on the county secondary roads.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Waverly VFW
hosts fish fry
WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Cooties, Pup Tent 69, will host an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry meal Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. The meal is open to the public.
Free community barbecue slated
WATERLOO — A free community barbecue sponsored by VGM/Hellman’s and First Baptist Church is planned for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the church parking lot at West Fourth and Baltimore.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served along with baked beans, salads, desserts, and cold drinks. There will also be games and activities for all ages.
The event will be the kickoff for fall programming planned at the church for adults and children, including choirs, education and social events.
Everyone is welcome.
