Food pantry giveaway set
WATERLOO — There will be a free food pantry distribution at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., from 4:30 to 6 p.m. July 16.
This distribution is open to the public. The pantry operates in affiliation with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Registration set for Dike-N.H.
DIKE — The Dike-New Hartford Community School District is reminding parents of school registration.
A registration letter will be mailed the week of July 15 to all parents of school-age children. The necessary forms can be found at www.dnhcsd.org or at the central office in Dike.
Parents are to return them to Dike-New Hartford School, P.O. Box D, Dike 50624, or email them to dnhregistration@dnhcsd.org.
Staff will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 to assist. Parents of new students to the Dike-New Hartford School District who have not notified the school should contact the superintendent’s office as soon as possible either in person at 330 Main St. or by phone at 989-2552.
The first day of school is Aug. 23.
