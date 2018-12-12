Try 1 month for 99¢
Holiday crafts event scheduled

INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Women, Land, and Legacy chapter will host Christmas Craft Night, taught by Pink PolkdaDot Studio, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Heartland Acres Event Center.

Women are welcome to come enjoy a social evening with refreshments and have a fun night together while making a Christmas craft. Cost to attend is $30.

To register, email wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com, call 334-7161 or go to https://www.facebook.com/buchananwomenlandandlegacy/.

Blood drive set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — AMVETS Post 49 will host a Red Cross blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

Benefit supports Humane Society

WATERLOO — Cedar Bend Humane Society Board members will be waiting tables at the Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday to raise money for the shelter.

Seven percent of sales made from receipts will benefit humane society.

Kids cooking classes slated

WATERLOO — There will be Kids Cooking Camp days planned from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 27 and 28 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee.

Cost is $15 per day.

Kids will make three holiday recipes and a craft with dietitian Beth Barber. Kids older than age 7 may be dropped off and picked up at noon.

To register, call 233-3266 or sign up at the customer service desk.

