Sullivan VFW sets schedule

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.

Tuesday doors open 3 p.m. A New Year’s Eve party begins at 8 p.m. and includes snacks, party favors and karaoke. Champagne and sparkling juice will be served at midnight. New Year’s Day doors will open at 1 p.m. Thursday doors open at 3 p.m. and bingo will run 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday doors open at 3 p.m. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday will be a games day. Everyone who likes to play cards is invited to join the Sunday pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.

AAUW to host brunch Jan. 18

CEDRA FALLS — AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo Branch will gather for a brunch at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, Third and Clay streets.

AAUW promotes equity and education for women and girls.

In keeping with the theme for the 2019-20 year, Leadership and Education, the program will be presented by the Thomas Eachus, executive director, Behavioral Health Service Line, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.

The program, beginning at 10:40, titled “Mental Health 101,” will update the audience on the mental health issues in the community and the services that are provided. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa recently announced a matching grant of up to $50,000 to Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health to improve mental health access and availability in our community.

The menu is clubhouse quiche, bacon, poppy seed muffins, orange juice, water, and coffee. Cost of the meal is $15, to be served at 10:15. Reservations may be made by email to AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com by Jan. 15 or by calling Mary Beckman at 269-1893.

Guests are welcome and anyone may attend and enjoy the meal or attend and listen to the program only.

