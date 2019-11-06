Sunday Bible
meetings set
WATERLOO — Bible meetings are scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays in November at the Airline Community Room, 1346 W. Airline Highway.
An incorrect time was printed earlier.
They will use the Bible for text with the teachings of Jesus and the New Testament church.
For inquiries, contact P. Johnson at (720) 280-9730. All are welcome.
Quota sets
volunteer dates
WATERLOO -- Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 19.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Ask for Marge when you arrive. For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.
Honor Walk
fundraiser set
EVANSDALE -- A bake sale, craft sale and silent auction are planned for Saturday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
People can "take the walk" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 610 S. Evans Road.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Honor Walk committee and St. Mark's United Methodist Women.
Woman's club
plans chili lunch
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Woman's Club will serve a chili luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 304 Clay St.
The menu includes three kinds of chili -- red, white and hot -- as well as cornbread muffins and warm apple crisp with ice cream.
Cost is $10 for adults $5 for kids.
Country music
jam planned
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with classic country music to dance to and enjoy.
It will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street. Everyone is welcome.
Wartburg stages
'Curious Incident'
WAVERLY -- The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater organization, will perform "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" on Friday and Saturday.
The shows begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” follows Christopher, a 15-year-old who is exceptional at math but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he is suspected of killing his neighbor’s dog with a garden fork, he launches his own investigation.
The book, penned in 2003 by British writer Mark Haddon, won the Whitbread Book Award for best novel and book of the year. In 2015, the play won a Tony Award for Best Play.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for students with a Wartburg ID.
UIU will host
Vets Day event
FAYETTE -- A U.S. Navy veteran will serve as guest speaker at Upper Iowa University’s 2019 Veterans Day program Monday.
A Maquoketa native, Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Berggren enlisted in the Navy in July 1990.
The UIU Veterans Day program will begin at 12:15 p.m. in the Student Center ballrooms. Fayette American Legion Post 339 will present the colors and Brandy Branstetter, UIU Midwest region director of military affairs, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Berggren served on the USS Saginaw, where he was promoted to petty officer third class. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1994, which was in conjunction with the decommissioning of the USS Saginaw.
Berggren enlisted in the Naval Reserves at Rock Island, Illinois, in 1995. He earned an associate of arts degree in general business from Upper Iowa in 2017.
