WATERLOO -- The Kimball Ridge Family Market will be splashed with color with flower bouquets featured from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot.
Carolyn Adolphs will be the feature vendor with bouquets of fresh cut flowers, along with baked specialties and produce including sweet corn, cucumbers, lettuce, green beans, sweet onions, summer squash and zucchini. Shoppers may register to win a bouquet of flowers, and those registering need not be present to win. Free beverage and treat samples will also be available.
Brass quintet
set in Allison
ALLISON — The Metropolitan Brass Quintet will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. July 31 at Wilder Park.
Popcorn, beef burgers, walking tacos plus pie and ice cream available.
People should bring lawn chairs.
Waterloo blood
drive Monday
WATERLOO — A Waterloo community blood drive is planned for 1 to 5 p.m. Monday at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Poker run set
for Tony French
NEW HARTFORD -- A poker run to benefit Tony French is set for Saturday, starting at Beaver Creek Bar and Grill at 422 Packwaukee St.
French, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is battling a brain tumor that has left him unable to work.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with kickstands up at 11. There will be stops at Lynch's Pub in Dike, Mary Lou's in Cedar Falls, Dirty Dog in Waverly and The Cooler in Shell Rock. The event will include live and silent auctions, raffles, and 50/50 raffles with many door prizes.
All vehicles are welcome, and registration is $10 per person. Contact Beth Remington at 290-0420. Donations also may be sent to her at 2929 Rainbow Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
