Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
The program will be with David Ball, Hawkeye Community College athletics director, on the Hawkeye sports programs.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Waterloo VFW sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. has planned several activities and is open to the public.
Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. the $5 meal will be fettuccine alfredo, green beans in butter sauce, side salad, dinner roll and dessert.
Free pool is offered all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Sloppy joes and chips will be $3 on Friday, and Dave will host Casey’s Music to Go karaoke from 8 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Potluck begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by game night. Sunday features a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.
A Comedy Night with a $10 cover charge has been set for 7:33 to 10:33 p.m. May 11.
Toddler Time set at Imaginarium
WATERLOO — The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host a “Water Cycle” Toddler Time from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 25.
People can bring children ages 1-4 and enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend.
Cost is $5 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free as are museum members.
Cat clinic hosts spay challenge
WATERLOO — Purr-sonal Care Cat Clinic will particpate in the Alley Cat Rescue May Spay Challenge.
Until the end of the month of May, all stray/feral cats can be spayed, vaccinated, treated for fleas, ear mites and internal parasites, and receive a free sample of Hill’s Science Diet food for $75.
For an additional fee they can also be tested for the leukemia and FIV viruses while under sedation.
Alley Cat Rescue is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the welfare of all cats: domestic, stray, abandoned and feral.
Call 232-2228 for more information.
Children’s Choir sets concert
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Children’s Choir will perform a spring concert at 7 p.m. May 3 in the Bengtson Auditorium in Russell Hall on the UNI campus.
The choir will present a variety of musical selections, including “I Had a Rooster” by Iowa composer Elaine Hagenberg, a special performance featuring all of the siblings in the choir and a variety of other favorites.
The UNI Children’s Choir is sponsored by the UNI Community Music School and the UNI School of Music. The group includes students in grades three through nine from throughout the Cedar Valley. It’s directed by UNI School of Music faculty member Michelle Swanson.
For more information, contact Heather Hamilton, director of Community Music School, at 273-2142 or go to cms.uni.edu.
Health event set at Sunnyside
WATERLOO — There will be an educational event for health care professionals and interested public on May 14 at Sunnyside Country Club.
Dr. Michael Deters, assistant medical director at Cedar Valley Hospice, and Dr. John Halloran, neuroradiologist with UnityPoint-Allen, will speak on “Brain Tumors: Diagnostic Imaging and Patients’ and Caregivers’ Response to the Diagnosis.”
The event includes dinner. More information can be found at graywarriors.org. The event is open to the public.
Memorial Day parade slated
WATERLOO — Entries are being sought for the Waterloo Memorial Day Parade on May 27.
Organizers from all veteran groups in Waterloo hope to have a record number of participants in the parade.
The lineup will begin at 8:45 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank, corner of Sixth and Commercial streets. The parade will begin at the corner of Fifth and Commercial streets, and end at Memorial Hall on Fifth Street.
Everyone is invited to attend the annual Memorial Day program at Memorial Hall, between West Fourth and Fifth streets, immediately following the parade.
For more information, email kathymcdonald1960@hotmail.com.
