Waverly Lions host breakfast
WAVERLY — The Waverly Lions Club will have a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the 4-H Building in Memorial Park.
The profits will help build a shelter in a new city park called Prairie Park. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 4.
Genealogist to speak in Denver
DENVER — The Denver Genealogy & History Club will host genealogist Alice Hoyt Veen at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Denver Public Library.
Her topic will be “The Federal Census Records: Pathway to the Past.” This presentation will explore the decennial federal census. Although the main focus is the population schedule, special schedules such as agricultural, industrial, mortality and statistical are introduced.
Hoyt Veen is a board-certified genealogist, professional researcher and educator whose specialties include Midwestern and territorial research, and land and military records.
The program is free and open to the public, but the library asks that those wishing to attend call the library at 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up in advance.
AMVETS host meal Saturday
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVET Riders will host a steak and ham dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
There will be karaoke following.
Blood drive set in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Stamp Club set Wednesday
CEDAR FALLS — The next Cedar Valley Stamp Club meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., next to the Cedar Falls library.
The program will be a auction wof collectible stamps. Visitors always welcome.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
An all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25.
A breakfast buffet will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 27.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29. A surprise dinner is planned at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Tenderloin baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be karaoke by Missy from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 1, with a smoked ribs and brisket meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2.
