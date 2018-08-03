Night Out event set for Tuesday
WATERLOO — The West Central Neighborhood Association will host at Neighborhood Night Out “Let’s Have a Ball” carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Kimball Avenue.
There will be hotdogs, face painting, a balloon artist, a fire truck, a bouncy house, children’s lawn games and more
The event is free.
Health clinic hosts tent event
WATERLOO — Peoples Community Health Clinic will host its third annual “Big Tent Event” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at 905 Franklin St.
There will be free food, fun and community resources for attendees. Everyone is welcome to stop by and learn more about the local community health center.
This year the clinic also celebrates 40 years as a federally qualified health center. The clinic started in the basement of a church and has grown into a 40,000-square-foot facility.
For more information, go to www.peoples-clinic.com.
Veterans groups meet this month
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls veterans organizations will meet this month.
The AMVETS Post monthly meeting will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the VFW Post monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 21.
The American Legion Post 237 monthly meeting is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 16.
All meetings are held at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post, 19th and Irving.
Denver Legion hosts breakfast
DENVER — The Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6 to 12.
The menu also will include sausage and fruit.
Support group slated at WHC
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer a new “Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs” support group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Kaylene Simmons of Inclusion Connection will discuss the services they offer.
This group will meet quarterly and is free and open to all.
Hy-Vee to host glass painting
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a lemonade glass painting open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in the store club room.
People can choose a design and paint a lemonade glass or two.
The class fee includes glass, supplies and appetizers. Pay and register at the Ansborough Hy-Vee customer service counter or call 233-3266.
506 Cafe will open Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Cafe will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, serving patrons who dine in or choose the carry-out option.
The lunch fundraiser is open to the public and takes place at the Waverly Senior Center.
The menu includes grilled hotdogs or grilled chicken breast, potato soup, chips, cabbage salad and assorted desserts.
Cost is $10, and funds raised support the Waverly Senior Center’s mission.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning. Call 352-5678.
