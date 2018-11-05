WATERLOO -- Irv Burnett, area author and educator, will attend the Author Fair at the Waverly Public Library from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10.
Burnett will be signing copies of his book, "Swifty," the story of a young man attempting to make a better life for himself through football.
Author to speak
about new book
REINBECK — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Westview Estates about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II.”
Everyone is welcome.
There were about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa during WWII.
AAUW book
club to meet
CEDAR FALLS -- The AAUW Diversity Book Discussion, CV3D, will meet at the Cedar Falls Public Library from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 to discuss Bruce Collin’s new title, "Born on Third Base."
All Cedar Valley, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls residents are welcome to participate.
Pauline Harding will lead the discussion.
CV3D is sponsored by the Cedar Falls /Waterloo branch of the American Association of University Women and the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Those attending need not have read the title to listen and participate in this event.
For more information, contact Judy Beckman at drjudy.beckman@cfu.net or Mary Dove at elybound1982@gmail.com.
Auto club
meets Nov. 14
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Antique Automobile Club of America will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Mallard Point Retirement Residence, 2603 Orchard Drive.
Members and general public car buffs are welcome. The agenda will include plans and information for the Dec. 8 Christmas party and next year's events.
A video, "Torque Fest 13," will be presented. For more details, call 233-6813.
Blood drive will
be held Nov. 15
OELWEIN -- An Oelwein community blood drive is set for 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Speakers Series
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock will present “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?"
This event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
Registration is requested at (319) 352-8033.
Kids prairie
day planned
HAZLETON -- Buchanan County Conservation will host a Nature Kids nature play day at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at 1883 125th St.
The goal is to get children age 3-5 to learn about and explore nature.
The program will start with a story and end with time spent outside exploring (dress for the weather and be prepared to get dirty).
The nature play area is an area that is managed for people to explore nature while not having to worry about thorny plants, poison ivy or nettles. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on Public Events.
