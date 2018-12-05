Blood drive
set in Traer
TRAER -- The American Red Cross will have a community blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Traer Memorial Building.
For an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Green Drinks
meeting slated
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on sustainable solutions to all aspects of your holiday hoopla, from creative crafts to waste reduction. Green Iowa AmeriCorps will lead the meeting which will also include hands-on activities.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Frosty 5K set
in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS -- A Frosty 5K Fun Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. Saturday in downtown Cedar Falls.
All runners and walkers are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday costume gear. Prizes will be awarded following the race.
The race will start and end at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.
There will be door prizes raffled for all participants, and hot chocolate, coffee, treats and gifts from Santa after the race.
Registration and route information can be found online at www.cfholidayhoopla.com.
Food drive set
at West High
WATERLOO -- The West High School vocal music department will host its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the school vocal music department.
Good Timers
country jam set
CEDAR FALLS -- The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with Christmas music to dance to and enjoy.
This will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Holiday musicale
set in Waverly
WAVERLY -- St. John Lutheran Church will host a Christmas musicale at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 415 Fourth Ave. S.E.
There will be readings of the Christmas story, accompanied by music as well as selections by the hand bell choir, vocal choir and singing Christmas hymns.
Fellowship and Christmas cookies will follow the program. All are welcome.
Craft program
set at libraries
EVANSDALE -- The Green Iowa AmeriCorps and the Waste Trac Education Team will present free “Trash to Treasures” repurposing craft programs at local libraries.
Programs are planned for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Evansdale Public Library; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Dunkerton Public Library; and 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Hudson Public Library.
People can stop in to create ornaments and holiday decorations from jigsaw puzzle pieces, old holiday cards and reuse other junk items in creative ways. These activities are suitable for crafters ages K through eighth grade, but older siblings and adults are encouraged to stay and help the younger ones.
The library programs will be open-house style, so drop in to make one repurposed craft or stay for the whole time and do all the age appropriate projects. No registration is required.
