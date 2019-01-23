Legion to host fish fry Friday
DENVER — The Denver American Legion at 161 E. Main St. will host a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Adults are $10, and children ages 6-12 are $5. Cards are accepted. The menu also includes salads, baked beans, rolls and dessert.
Church to host chili supper
WATERLOO — The Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church Esther Circle will host a chili supper fundraiser from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 1207 Kimball Ave.
There will be chili with all the toppings, as well as cornbread, sandwiches, desserts and drinks.
Cost is $8, or free for those 5 and under.
Blood drive set for Monday
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls community blood drive is set for 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St. For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken will be served starting at noon today.
The kitchen will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and the game and reading room is open from noon to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. A steak and shrimp dinner starts at 5 p.m., honoring Kevin Dill, and music with D’z Boys starts at 6 p.m.
Ladies Auxiliary to host fish fry
CEDAR FALLS — The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 49 will host an all-you-can eat fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49,1934 Irving St.
Menu items include fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger.
Proceeds support five auxiliary programs: child welfare, community service, hospitalized veterans, Americanism and scholarships.
Button club meets Jan. 30
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
Anyone interested in the art and history of buttons is welcome. The business meeting will include discussion of an upcoming bus trip to the National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine. Members also will be enjoying a “Free Day” with no formal program planned, opting instead to work on individual button projects, competition boards, crafts, identifying types of buttons through use of the club’s library resources.
Laughter Yoga classes to begin
CEDAR FALLS — Free sessions of Laughter Yoga are being offered from 4:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the in the large meeting room or conference room on the second floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library through April 15.
Participants can join in brief laughter exercises and yoga breathing for relaxation. No equipment or special clothing is needed.
Everyone is welcome to attend any or all sessions.
WI dinner set for Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for Waterloo Industries retirees and former employees will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Restaurant in Cedar Falls, with food and conversation.
For information, call Jerry at 984-6456.
