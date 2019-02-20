Waterloo library hosts book sale
WATERLOO — Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement of the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
Shoppers will have access to fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.
Attendees can purchase bags for $4 each and fill them with material. Friends members will have access to a special section of the basement to purchase the best merchandise at Friends Used Book Shop pricing (memberships are available at the door).
Sale proceeds benefit special events and programming at the library.
Artist reception set at Wartburg
WAVERLY — The work of Christine Flavin is now on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
An artist reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a gallery talk at 7 p.m.
“Memory Beads” will run through March 31.
Flavin, who earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley, and her master of fine arts from the University of Iowa, has published two photographic manuals for students and teachers and has lectured nationwide at museums and universities on the history of photography.
Rough Risers meet Feb. 28
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Clarion Inn for “Bringing Magic into our Lives.”
The Amazing Zeon will mystify and astound viewers with prestidigitation and wizardry.
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
Author to speak in La Porte City
LA PORTE CITY — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the La Porte City Public Library.
An additional talk is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Plainfield Public Library.
Everyone is welcome.
This is McCann’s 12th book about Iowa history.
Blood drive set in Denver
DENVER — A Denver and Readlyn blood drive is planned for 1 to 4:30 p.m. March 1 at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Abraham Lincoln presentation set
CLARKSVILLE — Abraham Lincoln portrayer Kevin Wood will present “A New Birth of Freedom” at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at the Clarksville Public Library, 103 W. Greene St.
Guests will hear a firsthand account from Lincoln himself of the history of the USA from 1776 through the end of the Civil War in 1865.
Wood is a professional Lincoln presenter.
The program is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
