Floyd Gospel
set to perform
FLOYD -- The 2019 Floyd Gospel Sing will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 at Floyd Community Center Park.
Admission is free. More than 25 groups from 12 states will be perform.
For more information, contact the Rev. Paul and Dixie Phillips at (641) 398-2865 or Phillips4Him@myomnitel.com.
ELCA churches
set service day
WAVERLY — Three Waverly groups connected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) will come together Sunday to celebrate the ELCA’s “God’s Work, Our Hands” event by serving the community, worshipping together and enjoying fellowship.
Wartburg College students, faculty and staff, plus members of Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, will start the day’s celebration at 9 a.m. with a joint worship service with Holy Communion at Wartburg Chapel on the Wartburg College campus. The Revs. Corey Smith (Redeemer), Arthur Bergren (St. Paul’s) and Brian Beckstrom (Wartburg) will participate. Loose cash in the day’s offering will be donated to Wartburg’s campus ministry.
The event continues with several service projects around the community, including meal packing, assembling school kits and flood buckets, rolling bandages, washing fire trucks and tying quilts.
Registration for the event is at bit.ly/WaverlyGWOH. All are welcome to register and participate.
Greene church
festival slated
GREENE — St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host its Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at the church.
There will be a family-style turkey dinner, with carry-outs available.
The event is handicap accessible.
Queen of Peace
plans fall fest
WATERLOO -- Queen of Peace Catholic Parish will have the annual Fall Festival from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at 320 Mulberry St.
The event will be held outside the church and inside Scallon Hall. Featured is the popular roast pork dinner with (or without) sauerkraut. Dinner tickets are $9 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $6 for children 5-12 years and free for children younger than five.
On the grill outside will be authentic Mexican beef tacos and tamales.
Activities include a silent auction, plant sale, bake shop, music, quilt raffle, inflatables, children’s train ride, games and more.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $10, with a chance to win cash prizes for a total of $2,500.
Grand prize is $750. Raffle tickets also will be sold for $20 for a chance to win a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT. Tax, license and all fees will be paid.
Car, bike and
truck show set
CEDAR FALLS -- The El Kahir Shrine Kruzers 29th annual Car, Bike and Truck Show will take place Sept. 15 at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2125 Lone Tree Road.
Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration entry fees are $15, or $20 the day of the show.
Voting is from noon to 1 p.m., with awards announced at 3 p.m. Dash plaques will go to the first 100 entries, with goody bags as well.
There is free vendor and swap space. Entry to the grounds is free for spectators. Food and refreshments will be available.
For more information, call Jim at 239-6927.
