Lions Club will hold fish fry

ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club will sponsor a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Allison Elementary School, 513 Birch St.

The menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls and a drink.

Donations will be collected to support local eye screening for all pre-school children, local scholarships and State Lions Foundation Programs that supports the blind and deaf people of Iowa.

Carry-outs are welcome.

Author to speak about new book

REINBECK — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Westview Estates about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II.”

Everyone is welcome.

There were about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa during WWII.

Church to hold bake sale, lunch

WATERLOO — St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W. 11th St., will have a bake sale, lunch and raffle Nov. 3.

Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Membership dinner planned

WAVERLY — VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will host its annual membership dinner Tuesday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The pork loin meal is free to post 2208 members and auxiliary with a paid 2019 membership.

WAVP patriot supporters with a 2019 supporter card also are invited to attend. Cost for a spouse or guest is $8.

