Lions Club will hold fish fry
ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club will sponsor a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Allison Elementary School, 513 Birch St.
The menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls and a drink.
Donations will be collected to support local eye screening for all pre-school children, local scholarships and State Lions Foundation Programs that supports the blind and deaf people of Iowa.
Carry-outs are welcome.
Author to speak about new book
REINBECK — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Westview Estates about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II.”
Everyone is welcome.
There were about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war in Iowa during WWII.
Church to hold bake sale, lunch
WATERLOO — St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 1122 W. 11th St., will have a bake sale, lunch and raffle Nov. 3.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Membership dinner planned
WAVERLY — VFW Post 2208 of Waverly will host its annual membership dinner Tuesday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The pork loin meal is free to post 2208 members and auxiliary with a paid 2019 membership.
WAVP patriot supporters with a 2019 supporter card also are invited to attend. Cost for a spouse or guest is $8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.