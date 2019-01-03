Blood drive set for Friday
DENVER — A Denver and Readlyn blood drive is planned for 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Audubon group to meet Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS — The next meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
2020 marks the centennial of the Iowa state park system; to commemorate this landmark, a book “Iowa State Parks: A Century of Stewardship” will be released this fall.
The January speaker, renowned nature photographer Carl Kurtz, is a contributor to this upcoming edition. Kurtz will share some of his photographs for the book as well as his reflections on significant features of some of Iowa’s state parks and preserves.
Registration for chorale planned
CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Chorale will have registration for new and returning members at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., followed by the first rehearsal at 7 p.m.
Registration will continue Jan. 14 and 21 at 6:30 p.m. prior to rehearsals.
The chorale will have 12 Monday rehearsals and a Saturday dress rehearsal before the Spring Unity Concert at Waterloo’s West High School on April 6.
Under the direction of Amy Kotsonis, the concert will feature a commissioned composition by Nancy Cobb, “I Dream a World.” The chorale will be joined by other local performers.
Auditions are not required — only a desire to master and perform choral music. The membership fee is $50 for adults and $25 for students, with limited scholarships available.
The cost of music is additional. For more information, go to www.met-chorale.com.
Luther concerts scheduled
DECORAH — The Dorian Vocal Festival Concert and Grand Concert are set for 7 p.m. Jan. 13 and 14, respectively, in the Center for Faith and Life Main Hall on the Luther College campus.
The Festival Concert on Jan. 13 is open to the public with no charge for admission. It features Aurora, Luther’s first-year women’s choir directed by Jennaya Robison; Norsemen, Luther’s first-year men’s choir directed by Mark Potvin; and special guest choir St. Michael-Albertville Choir directed by Joseph Osowski and Brandon Berger.
The Festival Grand Concert on Jan. 14 is sold out.
The Dorian Vocal Festival, which runs Jan. 12-14, brings high school juniors and seniors who have been nominated by their high school director to the Luther campus. Approximately 1,000 students from 215 schools will sing in the Festival Choir, and 100 of those students have been selected to sing in the Chamber Choir.
WHC will offer Speakers Series
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Lisa Coleman, RDN, will present “Healthy Soups to Warm the Soul.” The talk will also cover easy, low-cost methods to create a healthy meal using an InstaPot.
This event is free and open to all.
