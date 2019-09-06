Turtles to star
in kids event
HAZLETON -- Fontana Interpretive Nature Center, 1883 125th St., will offer a Nature Kids program about turtles at 10 a.m. Monday.
The program will start with a story, include an up-close encounter with a live animal, and end with time spent outside exploring (dress for the weather).
Children age 3-5 must be accompanied by an adult. There is no charge for this program. Registration is required by going to buchanancountyparks.com.
Author talk set
in La Porte City
LA PORTE CITY -- Author Ruth Anne Schneck will have a book reading and discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Hawkins Memorial Library.
Her new children's book is "Geoffrey Takes A Hike." Soon to be published, this second adventure follows "Geoffrey's Christmas Wish."
Kids can come early at 6 p.m. for some coloring time before the presentation. There also will be refreshments.
Books are available through www.theprogressreview.com.
Hy-Vee sets
cooking class
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host “Around the World with Chef Roxy: Thailand” from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19.
People can learn how to make Thai cuisine from Executive Chef Roxy Danielsen. The meal will then be served course by course, with adult beverages. Register and prepay at customer service or call 233-3266.
Trees Forever
hosts workshop
DUNDEE -- Trees Forever will host a "What Has Wandered Into Backbone?" workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 20.
Registration starts at 10 a.m.
Oriental bittersweet has become a major problem at Backbone State Park in Dundee, and in many woodlands across the state.
Landowners will learn to care for their woodlands and how to identify and treat invasive species. The group will start at Backbone Golf and Country Club at 1244 400th St. in Strawberry Point, before touring parts of the park.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources lists Oriental bittersweet at the top of its list of invasive species threats in Iowa.
The $10 registration fee covers lunch and handouts. Register at www.TreesForever.org /whathaswanderedintobackbone.
