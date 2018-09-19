Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Waverly VFW to host meal

WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host an all-you-care to eat spaghetti meal on Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.

Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. This meal is open to the public.

Women’s Club to hold banquet

WATERLOO — Terry Pearson Stevens will provide entertainment for the 2018 Waterloo Women’s Club annual scholarship banquet.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Red Carpet Supper and Golf Club, 1409 Newell St.

‘Come Together’ event at Hearst

CEDAR FALLS — A special “Come Together” recital is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

The event is presented by the students and teachers of Northeast Area Music Teacher Association, in collaboration with the Hearst Center.

The public is welcome. Admission is free; donations will be accepted to support the needed repairs of the Steinway grand piano at the center.

A light reception will follow.

