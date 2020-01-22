Community Briefs

Sports card show at Eagles Club

WATERLOO — The New York Yankee Pinstripe Faithful Club will host the annual winter sports card show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 202 E. First St.

There will be various sports card dealers from across the state participating in the show. Admission is $1.

Chili supper set in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church Esther Circle will host a chili supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1207 Kimball Ave.

There will be chili with all the toppings, as well as cornbread, sandwiches, desserts and drinks.

Cost is $8, or free for those 5 and younger.

Veterans post to host dinner

WAVERLY – The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will serve dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The menu includes beef and noodles over mashed potatoes.

Call 483-9287 for more information.

Retirees dinner planned