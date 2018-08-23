Church to sell
lunches on Friday
WATERLOO -- Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will sell barbecue rib and Polish sausage sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
All orders include cake. Fred Levy will do the grilling.
For more information, call the church at 235-0411.
Photo exhibit
set at Hearst
CEDAR FALLS — A new exhibition at the Hearst Center features images by Dave Wieland, a Cedar Falls resident and City Council member.
“Dave Wieland Photography” will open today at the Hearst Center and will run through Sept. 23. A public reception for the exhibition will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today, with wine and hors d’oeuvres and is sponsored by Friends of the Hearst.
Images included in this exhibition are a visual record of the destruction of 9/11 shortly after the attack on the World Trade Center.
Other historic images include a three-alarm fire in downtown Waterloo in December 1958. Captured on a 4Electric Crown Graphic press camera, the images show the fire at Walker’s Odd Lot Shoe Store in Waterloo. Several of these images were published in a Fire Rescue commemorative book.
REAC Club hosts
meal on Friday
WATERLOO -- The REAC Club of the Fraternal Order Of Eagles will have a pulled pork with salad and dessert bar on Friday, with all-you-can-eat from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost is $8, and it's open to the public.
People should use the front door at 202 E. First St.
Riverloop hosts
movie night
WATERLOO -- "Mary Poppins" will be shown at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on Friday as part of the Waterloo Center for the Arts' free "Cinema on the Cedar" summer movie series presented by Community Bank & Trust.
Gates open at 8 p.m., with the movie starting at 9 p.m.
Kids and families can enjoy free games and activities before the show and popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.
Rough Risers
host fisherman
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn.
Dragos Kruse, a fishing specialist at the Cedar Falls Scheels store, will share stories of his angling adventures.
For more information, go to http://kiwanisroughrisers.org.
