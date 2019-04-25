Order of Eagles sets meal Friday
WATERLOO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles will serve a taco meal from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Cost for two hard or soft shell tacos and dessert is $8.
There will be karaoke by Box Canyon in the bar area.
World’s Window anniversary set
CEDAR FALLS — The World’s Window will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
There will be a brief presentation about the store, its history and its mission, along with recognition of the many volunteers and supporters.
Iowa Resource for International Service will have students on hand to teach about their home countries, traditions, culture and cuisine.
Nature Center sets events
HAZLETON — The Fontana Nature Center is planning several events for children this summer.
Wee Nature Tales for kids 3-5 years will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. June 10 to July 29 or Thursdays from June 13 to Aug. 1 in the nature center classroom.
Nature Explorers is for kids completing kindergarten through second grade from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 12-July 24, or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 13–July 25.
For kids completing third through sixth grade, there is the Young Naturalists program from 1 to 3 p.m. June 11 to July 23.
Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com for information.
