Church plans July giveaway
WATERLOO — Grace Reformed Church will host a free “Jesus Give-Away” for the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and July 27.
The event will take place at Grace Church’s Shady Lane Youth Center, 1322 Shady Lane, next to the church at 520 Maxwell St.
The congregation has collected good used items to give away to those who need them. Items include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, furniture, housewares, televisions and computers, books, tapes and DVDs, and various miscellaneous articles.
Free lunch will be served, and all are welcome.
Pew rally slated at Mount Carmel
WATERLOO — The Mission Department of Mount Carmel will celebrate their annual 200 Women in Black Pew Rally at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Special guest speaker is Theresa Whitfield of Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines.
Theme is “Putting Feet To Our Faith.”
Pew captains are Sheila Butler, Elaine King and Caroline Loveless. Each captain is asking for a donation of $10, but donations are not required to participate.
The public is welcome. For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
Catholic forum features bishop
WATERLOO — Davenport Bishop Thomas Zincula will be the featured speaker at the Waterloo Parishes’ Summer Forum series on Monday.
Zinkula will discuss the causes of and solutions to the Catholic Church’s sex abuse crisis.
The program begins at 7 p.m. at the COR, 220 E. Fourth St., free and open to the public. Food service provided by the Screaming Eagle begins at 6 p.m.
For more information, go to https://waterloocatholics.org/summer-forum.
Poker run set for Tony French
NEW HARTFORD — A poker run to benefit Tony French is set for July 27, starting at Beaver Creek Bar and Grill at 422 Packwaukee St.
French, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is battling a brain tumor that has left him unable to work.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with kickstands up at 11. There will be stops at Lynch’s Pub in Dike, Mary Lou’s in Cedar Falls, Dirty Dog in Waverly and The Cooler in Shell Rock. The event will include live and silent auctions, raffles, and 50/50 raffles with many door prizes.
All vehicles are welcome, and registration is $10 per person. Contact Beth Remington at 290-0420. Donations also may be sent to her at 2929 Rainbow Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
Urban Market seeks vendors
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is offering special rates for people interested in being a vendor at Saturday’s downtown market.
To request an application, call 291-2038 or email urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org.
Genealogy club hosts speaker
DENVER — The Denver Genealogy & History club will meet at the Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The speaker will be Tim Kuhlmann, a Denver native, who works at the Waterloo Public Library. Kuhlmann has done extensive research on several businesses in the Cedar Valley that no longer operate.
His program will focus on Chamberlain Manufacturing, the defense contractor that operated in Waterloo from 1919 to the mid ’90s. The company also had a site in Denver.
The program is open to the public and free of charge. The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month.
To reserve a seat, call 984-5150.
Gay, lesbian Catholic talk set
WATERLOO — The Catholic Parishes in Waterloo host a discussion for gay or lesbian Catholics at 7 p.m. Wednesday at COR, 220 E. Fourth St.
This discussion is open to any LGBTQ Catholics who wish to discuss their past, present or future relationship to the Catholic Church in a discreet, nonjudgmental environment.
For information contact Dave Cushing at 233-0498 or dbqwcaf@dbqarch.org.
Benefit set at Pizza Ranch
CEDAR FALLS — The Knights of Columbus Council 11192 Queen of Peace will have a fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch.
Pizza Ranch will donate 7% of net sales on all dine-in, carryout, and delivery orders during that time.
New Hampton blood drive set
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Blood drive set in Waverly
WAVERLY — There will be a Waverly community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Church serves meal Thursday
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will serve a free community meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. There also will be free produce when available from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Call 234-2920 with any questions.
