Advance care planning clinic set in Waverly

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer an advance care planning clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

There will be help with completing a living will or medical power of attorney.

To make an appointment, call (319) 483-1360.

Cellist to play at World’s Window

CEDAR FALLS — Hannah Holman, a cellist with the New York City Ballet Orchestra, will be performing a concert at the World’s Window, 214 Main St., from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Her career encompasses orchestral and chamber music, solo performances, and teaching.

In addition to her work with the New York City Ballet Orchestra, Holman is the principal cellist of the Quad City Symphony, and performs with Trio 826, pianist Réne Lecuona, and others.

Holman also was on the University of Iowa music faculty from 2002-2012.

Musicians to play farmers market

WATERLOO — People can hear Bob Dorr and Jeff Petersen live at the farmers market in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.

The market is at the Riverloop Expo Plaza, 460 Jefferson, open from 8 a.m. to noon.

An opening act by Clayton Ryan of the Copper Smoke Trials will start at 8:15 a.m. Bob Dorr and Jeff Petersen will begin at 10:30 a.m.

To enter the prize giveaway, people should ride their bikes to the event and check into the Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective’s bike valet. Kids can enjoy a bike rodeo during the market.

Humane society sets meeting date

WATERLOO — The community is welcome at the Cedar Bend Humane Society annual meeting at 6 p.m. July 23 at 1166 W. Airline Highway.

There will be a short informational presentation, available tours, and refreshments.

Church to host a blood drive

CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will have a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. July 22.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

