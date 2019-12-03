‘Star’ sightings program subject
WATERLOO — Mike Chapman and Don Huff will have a book discussion and signing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
They recently released their book, “Stars in Waterloo,” with stories of all kinds of celebrities and historical figures who have passed through town.
Books will be available for purchase and signing.
VFW to serve pork
WAVERLY – The Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host a smoked pork chop meal Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. It is open to the public.
Country jam planned
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with classic country music to dance to and enjoy.
It will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street. Everyone is welcome.
‘Jingle and Mingle’
CEADR FALLS – The annual Cedar Falls “Jingle and Mingle” event is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday downtown.
There will be carolers, decorated store windows, horse-drawn trolley rides and a music and light show at Santa’s Workshop at Fourth and Main Streets, where children can visit Santa and his elves.
There also will be hot cocoa at the Cedar Falls Community Center, served by library staff and provided by Village Inn.
Book signings
WAVERLY — Linda Betsinger McCann will display her books at two events Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., she will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly, selling and signing copies of her books.
From 2 pm to 5 pm, McCann will be at the Denver Public Library open house. She will have copies of all her books for sale.
McCann’s newest book is “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
Cookie walk set at AMVETS
CEDAR FALLS — The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have a Christmas cookie walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St.
People can fill a container with Christmas cookies and enjoy free coffee and hot cocoa.
The proceeds will go towards the auxiliary’s hospital programs.
Shapiro speaks to Lions Club
CEDAR FALLS — Saul Shapiro will give a talk on “The Founding Fathers and the Media” for the next meeting of the Cedar Falls Lions Club at noon Dec. 9 in the Windridge Complex on the south campus of the Western Home Communities.
Shapiro is a former editor of the Courier and was director of news and community relations at Wartburg College.
People interested in learning about Lions Club membership are always welcome. Contact Lion Roy Justis at (319) 321-2048.
Hospital to host support groups
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host upcoming:
Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — “Stronger After St
- roke” Support Group. Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, and their caregivers are all welcome.
- Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to noon — Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group. There will be a holiday party and cookie exchange. Bring cookies to share if you are able.
Events, free and open to the public, will be in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
