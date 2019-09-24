Film talk looks at ‘Shawshank’
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, with a discussion of “The Shawshank Redemption.”
The 1994 movie is frequently cited as one of the best in cinema history. It’s expected participants view the film prior to the discussion.
There are copies at the Cedar Falls and Waterloo public libraries, and it’s available on streaming services.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 2410 Melrose Drive.
Meatloaf meal set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary will serving meatloaf, baked potato, glazed carrots and sweet treats from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
The public is welcome.
Church serves fall dinner
WATERLOO — The Women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a fall dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 420 Harwood Ave.
It will feature Chef Charlene Ingalls’ hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, Iowa corn, salad, dessert, and beverage, open to the public.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10; 4 years and younger are free.
There also will be homemade baked goods to purchase. For more information or dinner tickets, call 233-3156.
