Church prints new cookbook
HUDSON — Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, has printed a new cookbook, published in July.
Zion’s cookbook contains 615 recipes of the congregation, with many heritage recipes.
Cost is $20. Copies will be available at Zion’s annual Sandwich Supper, to be held at the church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
The church is located at 5831 Grundy Road.
Cookbooks are also available by calling the church at 988-4534, or by calling Julie Sorensen at 269-4280 or Jan Brandhorst at 239-2657.
Kinney to speak to Kiwanis
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon today.
Pat Kinney will speak on “What’s happening at the Grout Museum District.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Events set for VFW
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Free pool games are planned Wednesday, with bingo and snacks will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Food on Friday will be chips with a hot ham and cheese sandwich for $4 or two sandwiches with chips for $7. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday offers games and snacks.
On Sunday a pepper tournament will run from 2 to 4 p.m. The monthly post meeting this Sunday begins at 4 p.m. for all officers and members.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. A golf outing also is planned at the red carpet.
The public is welcome.
