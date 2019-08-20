{{featured_button_text}}
032618FILE-Pat-Kinney-5

Church prints new cookbook

HUDSON — Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, has printed a new cookbook, published in July.

Zion’s cookbook contains 615 recipes of the congregation, with many heritage recipes.

Cost is $20. Copies will be available at Zion’s annual Sandwich Supper, to be held at the church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

The church is located at 5831 Grundy Road.

Cookbooks are also available by calling the church at 988-4534, or by calling Julie Sorensen at 269-4280 or Jan Brandhorst at 239-2657.

Kinney to speak to Kiwanis

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon today.

Pat Kinney will speak on “What’s happening at the Grout Museum District.”

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

Events set for VFW

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.

Free pool games are planned Wednesday, with bingo and snacks will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Food on Friday will be chips with a hot ham and cheese sandwich for $4 or two sandwiches with chips for $7. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday offers games and snacks.

On Sunday a pepper tournament will run from 2 to 4 p.m. The monthly post meeting this Sunday begins at 4 p.m. for all officers and members.

Legion hosts weekly events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. A golf outing also is planned at the red carpet.

The public is welcome.

