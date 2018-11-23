Book burning spurs fundraiser
ORANGE CITY — More than $2,000 was raised by a statewide atheist group after an activist in western Iowa burned several LGBT-themed books from the Orange City Public Library.
Justin Scott, director of the Iowa chapter of American Atheists, said the $2,050 raised will be spread between the library, other local and public school libraries as well as local LGBTQ advocacy groups in the Orange City area.
Scott said nearly $500 of the total raised came from Iowans, with $275 from Northeast Iowa donors.
Paul Dorr, director of Rescue the Perishing, burned at least four books from the Orange City Public Library in late October and broadcast the burning on Facebook Live, just before Orange City Pride events kicked off.
UNI gallery plans exhibit
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present a bachelor of fine arts group exhibition from Dec. 6 through 15.
An opening reception will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, in the south lobby of the Kamerick Art Building. Artists include Tyberius Anderson, Elinor Jane and Caitlin Mary Margarett.
In addition to these student exhibits, the UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition “That’s So Gay: An Exploration of Homophobia & Camp in Art” will remain on view in the gallery during this time.
All events are free and open to the public.
Holiday concert set for Dec. 2
HAMPTON — The Franklin Chorale will give a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at First Congregational UCC, 22 First Ave. S.W.
This year celebrates the 40th anniversary of the chorale, founded by Director Mary Lou Semler in 1978.
A tuba quartet from the University of Northern Iowa will be the featured guest artists. In addition, Dr. James Hamman of Iowa Falls will return to play the pipe organ with the chorale on the finale, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.”
Hamman was the featured guest artist in 2017.
Button Club hosts program
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Button Club will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
Anyone interested in buttons is welcome.
The program will be a time of sharing by members using an “All About Me” button board or their favorite button display.
The club also will have a winter display at the Cedar Falls Public Library in December.
For further information, call Anna at 415-7550.
Retirees meal will be Monday
CEDAR FALLS — The monthly dinner for any former employees and retirees of Waterloo Industries will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Restaurant in North Cedar.
For more information, call Jerry at 984-6456.
Blood drive set in Hawkeye
HAWKEYE — A Hawkeye community blood drive is set for 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Author to speak in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — Linda Betsinger McCann will be at the Fairbank Public Library at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 for a talk.
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
She will discuss her latest book, dealing with World War II POWs in Iowa.
