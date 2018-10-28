Hot beef meal
Nov. 4 in CF
CEDAR FALLS -- The Main Street Social Club will host Jeff Gann's "famous hot beef sandwich" at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Cedar Falls AMVETS.
The menu also includes garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and pie for dessert. Cost is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes, as well as a food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Blood drive
set for Nov. 5
SUMNER -- There will be a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Author to speak
about new book
GRUNDY CENTER -- Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Grundy Center Public Library at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and at the Waterloo Public Library on the same day at 6 p.m. about her newest book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II. "
About 25,000 German, Italian, and Japanese prisoners spent time in Iowa during the war. They worked on farms, canning factories, and other types of work, helping to replace the labor lost when the men went to war.
McCann was able to speak with people who worked with the POWs, had them work on their farms, or got to know them.
Students take
part in contest
GILBERTVILLE -- Don Bosco High School, South Tama High School and Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City have been named runners-up in the UnityPoint Health Imagine the Amazing online voting contest.
Don Bosco rallied 138,942 votes, South Tama garnered 45,406 and Immaculate Conception totaled 41,199 in the two-week span of the contest, which ended Sept. 30.
More than 2,600 K-12 nonprofit schools within the 99 counties of Iowa and the primary counties served by UnityPoint Health in Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin were eligible to participate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.