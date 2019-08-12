Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Tenderloins and sub sandwiches will be served from noon to 7 p.m. today. Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
The auxiliary meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Bingo starts at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The public is welcome.
Waverly pool plans hours
WAVERLY — The Waverly Swimming Pool will be open regular hours through Saturday.
The early bird lap swim last day is Wednesday; the noon lap swim will continue through Friday.
Giddens to speak at Kiwanis event
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday.
Eric Giddens will give a talk about life as a new state senator.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Woodworkers meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. the program speaker will be Dave Campbell with Meredith Corp. speaking on “Behind the Scenes at WOOD Magazine.” He’ll cover how projects are selected for the magazine, the work necessary to develop the articles and the process for rating tools.
Club members are encouraged to bring projects made in years past as well as current show-and-tell projects. Guests and woodworkers are welcome to attend the program.
For more information call President Steve Crouse, 230-3447.
