Farmers market honors shoppers
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Farmers Market is having its September customer appreciation day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park.
There will be free apples, coffee, and lemonade while supplies last. Fall produce is now at the market.
Market sets its fall fest
WATERLOO — Shoppers can enjoy free popcorn and activities at Fall Fest from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.
Seasonal items including large and small pumpkins, gourds, winter squash, apple butter, hot apple cider, and caramel apples will be available for purchase.
Main Street Waterloo will be joining the community tent to provide the latest updates on the 2019 Downtown Trick or Treat event on Oct. 26.
Vendors accept a variety of payments including cash, credit, Senior and WIC vouchers, EBT, and Double Up Food Bucks.
Veridian hosts Shred Day
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union will host a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Veridian Ansborough branch, 1827 Ansborough Ave.
Mobile shred trucks from Shred-it will accept unwanted, sensitive documents from attendees, free and open to the public.
The site will accept up to two 25-pound containers of documents per person. Shredded material will be recycled into paper products.
Since Veridian’s first Community Shred Day in 2009, the credit union estimates that attendees have shredded 966,000 pounds of documents, saving an estimated 8,000 trees.
Event details are available at www.veridiancu.org/shred.
Friends of Library to plan book sale
WATERLOO — Friends of the Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement of the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
Shoppers will have access to fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs and records.
Due to construction, guests are asked to use the temporary entrance located near the library’s courtyard.
Sale proceeds benefit special events and programming at the Waterloo Public Library. Contact Amy Rousselow at 291-4496 with any questions.
Barbecue meals for sale Friday
WATERLOO — The Brotherhood of Corinthian Baptist Church, 915 Willow St., will sell barbecue rib sandwiches and polish sausage sandwiches with beef and pork from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
A rib sandwich is $8; slab of ribs is $20; polish sausage sandwich is $7. All orders include cake. Fred Levy will do the grilling.
For questions or to order, call the church at 235-0411.
