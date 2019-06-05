Country music
dance scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with classic country music to dance to and enjoy.
It will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street. Everyone is welcome.
Kids cooking camp slated
WATERLOO — Meals for Munchkins Cooking Camp is planned for 9 a.m. to noon June 27 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee club room.
It’s designed to help school-age kids learn how to make their own lunches safely. Kids will learn kitchen knife safety and proper portion sizes. Kids will make meatloaf cupcakes with piped mashed potato “frosting,” taco cups and banana dogs.
Register and prepay at the customer service desk or call 233-3266.
Trade group starts program to fill jobs
You have free articles remaining.
DES MOINES (AP) — A statewide trade group representing commercial, industrial and public works construction contractors says it has established a $5 million endowment that will fund programs to attract people to construction trade jobs.
Master Builders of Iowa has created a nonprofit board that will each year fund projects that introduce students and adults to the building trades and help attract them to training programs to be a carpenter, electrician, welder or plumber.
Chad Kleppe, the organization’s CEO, says schools, charities and nonprofit organizations can submit proposals for projects that will be funded in the range of $5,000 to $75,000.
Projects could focus on exposing high school students to commercial construction jobs through hands-on opportunities or on adults who want a career change, including veterans returning to civilian life.
The organization announced the endowment fund Tuesday with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in collaboration with her Future Ready Iowa initiative. That program focuses on training workers for jobs that businesses say are hard to fill.
Blood drive set in Tripoli
TRIPOLI — Faith United Church of Christ, 408 S. Main St., will host a community blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. June 19.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.