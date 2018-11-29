AMVETS to hold steak supper
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 will serve a steak supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
There also will be karaoke by Box Canyon. Everyone is welcome.
Giveaway set for Saturday
WATERLOO — The members of El-Bethel Worship Center will sponsor a clothes giveaway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 202 Sumner St.
There will be clothes for men, women and children, as well as some lightly used toys available. Free soup and salad also will be served.
For more information, call the pastor, Randy Jackson, at (319) 504-7477.
Children’s Choir performs Dec. 7
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Children’s Choir will perform a fall concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 in Bengtson Auditorium in Russell Hall on the UNI campus.
The choir is sponsored by the UNI Community Music School and the UNI School of Music. The group includes students in grades three through nine from throughout the Cedar Valley.
Director is UNI School of Music faculty member Michelle Swanson.
Holiday cookie walk planned
HUDSON — There will be a holiday cookie walk Saturday at the Hudson AMVETS Hall, 123 Eldora Road.
It’s set for 9 to 11 a.m. or until cookies are gone. Cost is $10 per bucket — $9 if you bring in last year’s bucket.
Support groups meet in Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center will host support groups the week of Dec. 2 through 8:
- Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Tendrils Rooftop Garden (Red lot/Entrance). Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist.
- Breastfeeding Support Group: 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Carstensen-Guben Room (Orange lot/Entrance). The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.
- Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 at Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
