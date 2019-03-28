Try 3 months for $3
Local News Forecast logo

4-H program to

host breakfast

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County 4-H program will host the 23rd annual omelet breakfast fundraiser Sunday, serving 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St.

Proceeds support the 4-H program through camp scholarships, educational workshops, volunteer training and the county fair. The 4-H program works to develop life skills of youth with special emphasis on leadership, citizenship and communication.

Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Black Hawk County 4-H member, or at Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach.

The breakfast features celebrity made-to-order omelets, pork sausage, hash browns, cinnamon rolls, toast and beverages. The cost is $8 for adults, $2 for youth age 6-10 and youth 5 and younger are free.

Blood drive

set for April 5

ELGIN -- There will be a community blood drive for Elgin, Clermont and Wadena from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 5 at Elgin American Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments