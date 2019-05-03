Mount Carmel hosts breakfast
WATERLOO — The Mount Carmel Mission Department will host a chicken and waffles breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Cost is $10.
For more information, call the church at 233-9482. The Rev. Dr. Frantz T. Whitfield is pastor.
Queen of Peace hosts plant sale
WATERLOO — Queen Of Peace Church will host a “Spring Fling” plant sale and brunch from 9 a.m. to noon May 11 at Scallon Hall, planned by the Buds & Blossoms Garden Club.
There will be a large variety of plants and garden items for sale, along with a brunch.
Queen of Peace is at 320 Mulberry St.
Auditions set for municipal band
CEDAR FALLS — Open auditions for the Cedar Falls Municipal Band will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the band hall building, at 211 Washington St., arranged with director Dennis Downs.
Musicians are required to play two prepared solo excerpts or etudes and do some sight-reading. Players must demonstrate a professional level of proficiency.
The 45-piece concert band gives concerts Tuesday evenings through June and July with Monday evening rehearsals. Players are paid, and both regular and reserve roster positions need to be filled.
For further information or to schedule an audition time, call 266-2922. For additional information about the band, go to at www.cedarnet.org/cfband.
O Sole Trio set to perform
OELWEIN — The Williams Center for the Arts will host O Sole Trio at 7 p.m. May 10.
O Sole Trio will present “Bravissimo Broadway.”
The classical crossover ensemble has performed all over the world.
Tickets can be purchased at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, the Williams Wellness Center reception desk or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.
Cost is $20 for adults in advance, and $25 for adults at the door. Students in the Oelwein Community School District are admitted at no charge.
Prince of Peace to host brunch
EVANSDALE — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, will host a Mother’s Day brunch, starting at 11 a.m. May 11.
Amanda Gilbert of KWWL is the guest speaker.
All women are welcome. For reservations, call 233-1452. Donations will be received.
‘Peter Pan’ set at West High
WATERLOO — The West High School Fine Arts department will present the classic Broadway musical “Peter Pan” on May 16, 17 and 18 in Kersenbrock Auditorium.
Shows are planned for 7 p.m. each night, with a 2 p.m. matinee on May 18.
Tickets can be purchased at the door before each performance and are $10 for ages 11 and up, $5 for ages 10 and younger, and $8 with an East or West student ID.
The school promises there will be flying.
Blood drive set in Hawkeye
HAWKEYE — There will be community blood drive from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 13 at Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Exchange Club hosts golf event
WAVERLY — Waverly Exchange Club will host its 25th annual Tee-Off Against Child Abuse golf outing on May 18, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The 4-person best shot golf tournament will be at Waverly Golf and Country Club. The registration fee of $65 per person includes course fees, cart rental, lunch and the opportunity to win prizes.
The club has raised more than $250,000 from the event over the past 25 years to support local organizations focused on preventing child abuse, including Cedar Valley Friends of the Family, Big Brothers Big Sisters and others.
Call 352-1530 to register.
