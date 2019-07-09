Ice cream social
set in Brandon
BRANDON -- The Brandon Historical Society will host an ice cream social from 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 14 at the Brandon Park.
Sandwiches, chips, bars and ice cream are on the menu, and serving will begin at 11:15 a.m.
Barb Riggle and Larry Roster will play keyboard and guitar.
Lawn chairs are welcome.
Health event set
in Waverly
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series on July 16.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Amanda Ramthun, CWC, CHES, community health specialist, will present “Eat Well, Move More, Feel Better.”
This event is free and open to all. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
