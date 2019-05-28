{{featured_button_text}}
Legion plans week’s events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today, with food served. There will be a grill-out with hamburgers and brats starting at noon Wednesday.

Bingo special is at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with food served.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Noon Kiwanis meets today

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon.

Joni Hansen, director of Hospitality House, will speaking on the plight of the homeless in Waterloo

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

PDCM holds Medicare talk

CEDAR VALLEY — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. today in the Smarter Center inside the PDCM office at 3022 Airport Blvd.

It’s designed to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple and format.

Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com.

VFW fish fry in Waverly

WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Cooties will host an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, on Thursday.

The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. This meal is open to the public.

Free meal at First Baptist

WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.

Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.

