Legion plans week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today, with food served. There will be a grill-out with hamburgers and brats starting at noon Wednesday.
Bingo special is at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with food served.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Noon Kiwanis meets today
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon.
Joni Hansen, director of Hospitality House, will speaking on the plight of the homeless in Waterloo
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
PDCM holds Medicare talk
CEDAR VALLEY — PDCM Insurance will host an informational Medicare seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. today in the Smarter Center inside the PDCM office at 3022 Airport Blvd.
It’s designed to help those who are turning 65 to understand Medicare in a simple and format.
Attendance is free and open to the first 40 participants. RSVPs are requested, but not required. Contact Nathan Link at 234-8888 or nlink@pdcm.com.
VFW fish fry in Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly VFW Cooties will host an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, on Thursday.
The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8. This meal is open to the public.
Free meal at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.
