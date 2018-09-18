MS Society hosts
support group
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Medical Center, wing G, fourth floor, room 10.
"But you look so good" will be the topic discussed after a short video.
All patients, families and anyone interested in learning more about MS are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call 235-8946.
Roundtable will
meet Thursday
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
Brian Donovan will give a presentation on the Masons and their involvement in the Civil War in both the north and the south.
The public is welcome to attend.
Garden Club
meets Monday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley Garden Club will meet at noon Monday at New Century Buffet in Cedar Falls.
The program for September is "Bus Routes, Metro Transportation."
Everyone is welcome.
Sons of Norway
meet Sept. 25
CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will meet Sept. 25 at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, beginning with a 6:30 p.m. dinner.
Speaker Kate Martinson, emeritus professor at Luther College, will talk on why and how some Norwegians ended up on the Hawaiian Islands and became central players in the sugar cane industry.
Blood drive set
in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON -- The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
UNI art gallery
exhibition opens
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an exhibition, "That’s So Gay: An Exploration of Homophobia & Camp in Art."
It will be open to the public through Sept. 29; from Oct. 8 to Nov. 16; and Dec. 6 to 15.
Jonathan D. Katz, associate professor of global gender and sexuality studies at University at Buffalo in New York, will present "The Gray Flannel Suit and the Fright Wig: On Warhol's Very Particular Queerness" at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Kamerick Art Building, Room 111.
This UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition was supplemented by objects on loan to the gallery and was co-curated by Charles M. Adelman and gallery director Darrell Taylor.
All events are free and open to the public.
Dean to speak
on Constitution
WAVERLY -- The new dean of the University of Iowa College of Law will speak at a program to commemorate Constitution Day at Wartburg College on Sept. 25.
“Why Constitutions Matter” will focus on the importance, impact and challenges of constitutions in society.
Kevin Washburn began his duties at the Iowa College of Law on June 15. He is an expert in Native American law, criminal law and gambling law and has produced a prolific portfolio of books, book chapters, articles and congressional testimony.
The presentation Sept. 25 will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the McCaskey Lyceum on the Wartburg College campus. The audience will have a chance to ask questions at the conclusion.
Washburn will be accompanied by Brian Farrell, who teaches international law, criminal law and human rights courses at the University of Iowa.
