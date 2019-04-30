Sullivan Post
plans activities
WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St., is open to the public and has several upcoming events.
From 5 to 7 p.m. today, the $5 chicken dinner will include potato, vegetable, dinner roll and dessert.
Wednesday is free pool day. Bingo on Thursday will be 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday features $3 chicken sandwich including chips, with Casey's Music to Go providing karaoke 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The pepper tournament on Sunday afternoon runs from 2 to 4.
May 11 will be Comedy Night with Iowa's own Andy Hartley, starting at 7:33 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.
Chorus wins
competition
WATERLOO -- The Proud Image Chorus placed first at the Central States District Barbershop Competition in Iowa City on Saturday.
PI was crowned Plateau A Champions with their renditions of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" under the direction of David Boyd, and "It’s a Whole New World" under the direction of Steve Klawonn.
The newly crowned champions sing on Saturday at Central Middle School in the chorus' 40th anniversary show.
Their guest quartet, BoomTown, also was a first-place winner at the competition. Call 229-4291 for tickets for the 2 and 6 p.m. concerts.
Green Drinks
meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on birding and creating bird friendly yards. Tom Schilke of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will present and lead the discussion.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Brick engraving
starts in June
CEDAR FALLS -- Engraving on bricks in Cedar Falls Veterans Park will be done during June.
People who want to purchase a brick to honor a veteran must place their order by May 15.
Price per brick is $75. Brick forms are located at Cedar Falls City Hall, Cedar Falls Public Library, Cedar Falls Recreation Center, the Visitor & Tourism Center and Cedar Falls Public Works Office.
Brick engraving will again be done in the fall.
Chamber Music
to host guest
WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Chamber Music will host Lyra, a vocal ensemble from St. Petersburg, Russia, in concert on Sunday.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St. Tickets are $15 for adults; students are free.
Lyra will introduce the audience to the musical heritage of the church, as well as its history and culture.
They will perform chants of the Russian Orthodox Church and Russian folk songs.
