Church to host summer event
WATERLOO — The Grace Reformed Church of Waterloo will host its first “Sunday in the Park” event of the summer on Sunday at Hope Martin Park.
The event features lively worship led by the church’s praise band, a message of hope by the Rev. Dave Van Netten, a picnic with free food including hamburgers and hotdogs, and games with prizes for children.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs until about 1:30 p.m.
The park is handicapped accessible with sidewalks, shelter, and public restrooms as well as playground equipment for children.
Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. In case of bad weather, all activities will take place at Grace Reformed Church, 520 Maxwell St.
Go to www.gracereformedchurch.com or call 233-4341 for more information. The community is welcome.
Doo Wops mark 25th anniversary
WATERLOO — The Doo Wops, an a cappella group from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, will mark their 25th anniversary with a celebration party and with special guests Hall of Fame local band Milk and Honey.
The celebration is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. An incorrect date was printed earlier.
The Doo Wops have entertained audiences throughout Iowa and Wisconsin.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 per person.
Steak fry set in Gilbertville
GILBERTVILLE — The American Legion Post 714 will have a steak fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $16 for a ribeye T-bone or $12 for a sirloin. Salad bar is $6.
The meal will be served with baked potato, vegetable, salads, rolls, coffee or milk.
Everyone is welcome.
AMVETS host steak dinner
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 Riders will host a steak or ham dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Karaoke will follow. All are welcome.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Cheeseburger baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. today, with all-you-can-eat fish and salad from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
A Father’s Day omelet and waffle breakfast is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
CF Kiwanis Club plans meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Inn for “Red Cross Happenings.”
Rod Hamer, a Red Cross volunteer and Kiwanis member, will share his stories of what it takes to assure care, shelter, and hope to those affected by natural disasters.
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
St. Vincent hosts warehouse sale
WATERLOO — St. Vincent de Paul will host a “Christmas in June” sale June 21 and 22 at the warehouse at Edwards Street and Fairview Ave.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 and 9 a.m. to 1 pm. June 22.
The goods must be sold in anticipation of the eventual sale of the property.
Kids cooking class slated
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will offer several kids’ cooking camps in June.
“Rainbow Dippers” will meet from 9 a.m. to noon June 25, 9 a.m.-noon, designed to help school-age children enjoy eating fruits and vegetables.
“Breakfast Buddies” is set for 9 a.m. to noon June 26, 9 a.m.-noon. School-age kids will join a dietitian to make applewiches, omelet bites and blueberry breakfast quesadillas.
The week wraps up with “Meals for Munchkins” from 9 a.m. to noon June 27. It’s designed to help school-age kids learn how to make their own lunches safely.
Register and prepay at the customer service desk or call 233-3266.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.