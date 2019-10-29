Shiloh market ending season
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Shiloh Baptist Church will wrap up the 2019 season with treats and games for kids and free popcorn and hot dogs for everyone from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be locally grown produce, baked goods and crafts.
The market is located at Shiloh Baptist Church on 3525 Sager Ave.
Hot beef meal Sunday in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The Main Street Social Club will host Jeff Gann’s “famous hot beef sandwich” meal at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls AMVETS.
The menu also includes garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and pie for dessert. Cost is $10.
There will be a guest speakers, 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes, as well as a food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Meet and greet at Grin & Grow
WATERLOO — Grin & Grow has restructured its organization and named Ed Gruenwald as its first director of operations and development.
Gruenwald is charged with the business and fundraising aspects of the organization. Melissa Ellis will be the first director of child care and educational programming, focusing on her expertise in teaching and child development as the director of all programs and classroom staff. A Trick or Treat meet and greet will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby at 608 W. Fourth St. The public is invited to relive a favorite childhood holiday and enjoy treats with the new team of directors. Costumes are welcome but not required.Gruenwald is experienced in the Cedar Valley nonprofit sector and shares a passion for education. His experience includes over 12 years as the nature center director at Hartman Reserve.
Ellis has worked in the early childhood field for 29 years, with eight years of experience at Grin & Grow.
Steak night set in Waverly
WAVERLY — The N.E. Iowa Marine Corps League will host a steak night Saturday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW.
Serving starts at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
CF craft sale set Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The 12th annual craft sale at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St., is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
There will be 60 crafters, home-based vendors, concessions, bake sale and rummage sale, as well as door prizes. Admission is $1, or free for students.
Independence blood drive set
NEW HAMPTON — A Coloff Media Dracula blood drive is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Event Center, 301 N. Water Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Honor veterans with flowers
CEDAR FALLS — Iowa Flowerama retail stores, including those in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, are recognizing U.S. veterans through the “Send a Salute” program in November.
People can purchase a plant for $5 and Flowerama will take the “salutes,” with a special message from the senders, to a local veterans center to be given to a veterans who need some extra attention.
