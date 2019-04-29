Noon Kiwanis meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
The program will be with Meg Campbell, CASA, court appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Free Comic Book Day at The Core
CEDAR FALLS — The CORE Comics & Games will host the 18th annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday.
Celebrating literacy, family and community, The CORE will be giving out free comic books to all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can meet and get photos taken with comic heroes, villains and movie creatures. There will be artists, a live DJ, Balloon Man and more.
Spaghetti supper slated for Friday
WATERLOO — The men’s club at Kimball Avenue Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., will host a spaghetti supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and younger.
The meal is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 232-4103.
Blue Zones cooking class set
CEDAR FALLS — A “ Super Sheet Pan Suppers” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao will take place from 5:45 to 8 p.m. May 9 at the UnityPoint Health – Teaching Kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.
Norman Grant, executive chef with the Western Home Communities, will present “Knife skills 101.”
Happy’s Wine and Spirits will provide a wine tasting, and Eric Cornish from Western Home Market will have food samples to share.
Register by May 8; go to www.laanda.com or call 266-8021.
HUDSON — The Hudson AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will sell burgers, tenderloins and hot dogs during the Hudson garage sale weekend on May 3 and 4.
Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AMVETS Hall Post 31 at 123 Eldora Road.
Piano recital set in Denver
DENVER — Piano students of Arlyce Schroeder will present recitals at 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Denver Cyclone Center Auditorium.
A variety of styles of music will be presented, with students from youths to adult.
