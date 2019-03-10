Reinbeck church to host fish fry
REINBECK — The Knights of Columbus of Holy Family Parish will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Gabriel Church, rural Reinbeck.
Cost is $9 for adults or $5 for children 5 to 12.
The menu also includes baked potatoes, corn, rolls, coleslaw, bar and beverage.
OWLS hike set for March 18
INDEPENDENCE — An OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) hike is planned at 5 p.m. March 18 at Crumbacher Wildlife Area, 1490 240th St.
Adults will join a naturalist and explore Buchanan County Conservation Board’s largest park, Crumbacher Wildlife Area. There’s about a mile of walking (or snowshoeing if there is still snow) on a mowed path surrounded by prairie, wetlands, and woodlands.
Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
MS support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Waterloo / Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 21 at Covenant Medical Center, wing G, 4th floor, rooms 10 and 11.
Dr. Terry Wahls, will discuss potential benefits of a dietary approach to managing symptoms of MS, as well as sharing information about her current research in this area.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about MS or about this topic is encouraged to attend.
For more information and to RSVP, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Church to host soup, pie meal
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank United Methodist Church will host an Irish soup and pie supper March 19 in the fellowship hall.
Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m.
The menu includes Irish beef stew, potato soup, soda bread, pie and beverages.
Cost is a free-will offering, and carry-out meals will be available.
Author to speak in Charles City
CHARLES CITY — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Charles City Public Library about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” at 6:30 p.m. March 19.
Everyone is welcome.
McCann is the author of 12 books on Iowa history.
Committee sets prom March 23
WAVERLY — The Waverly Heritage Days Committee will host the “As Time Goes On — Throw Back” prom from 7 to 11 p.m. March 23 at the Centre.
There will be a cash bar available as well as complimentary light snacks.
Tickets are available for $25 per couple, or reserve a table of 8 for $175. Go to the Heritage Days site at https://squareup.com/store/waverlyheritagedays/ at https://squareup.com/store/waverlyheritagedays/.
Market taking applications
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Urban Farmers Market is currently accepting vendor applications.
Food and beverage, handcrafts, home baked goods, bath and body products, and other items are all welcome.
For an application and more information, email urbanmarket@mainstreetwaterloo.org.
Hops event set for April 4
CEDAR FALLS — Community Main Street’s annual Hops event is scheduled for April 4.
People can sample brews from 17 breweries from around the state at select downtown bars and restaurants.
This year’s featured breweries include Millstream, Lake Time, Firetrucker, Confluence, Big Grove, Peace Tree, Exile, Iowa Brewing Co., SingleSpeed Brewing Co., Jeff Co Cider, Wilson Cider, Second State Brewing Co., ReUnion, Lion Bridge, Lark Brewing, BackPocket and Toppling Goliath.
Tickets are available now for $25 each or six tickets for the price of five. Tickets can be purchased at www.communitymainstreet.org or at the Community Main Street office as well as at SingleSpeed Brewing Co.
