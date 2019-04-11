‘Signs of Spring’ tour set Monday
INDEPENDENCE — An OWLS “Signs of Spring” tour is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Ham Marsh, 1747 Indiana Ave.
OWLS — Older Wiser Livelier Souls — is a program specifically designed for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County.
Participants will search for signs of spring, likely including waterfowl, meadowlarks, bluebirds, robins, vultures, bloodroot, bluebells, frogs and more.
A carpool will leave Fontana Park at 9:45 a.m.
Choir concert set at Upper Iowa
FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University Concert Choir Singers will perform “Music in the Key of Spring” on Tuesday.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at Fayette United Methodist Church.
The UIU Concert Choir Singers are under the direction of Tony Morris.
Senior Center hosts live music
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Senior Center will host live country music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday at 400 Fifth Ave. N.E. (with the exception of Good Friday).
There will be a potluck at 7:30 p.m., with a cost of $4 per person.
All ages are welcome.
West High music hosts can drive
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will host its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
Jubilee UMC sets dinner Saturday
WATERLOO — Jubilee UMC Resource Center, at the corner of East Fourth and Newell streets, will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner Sunday, beginning at noon.
The dishes are prepared by food specialists at Jubilee. This month’s menu will feature some of the following: roast beef, crispy fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, cabbage, okra, pies and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with meal.
Cost of the meal is $15 for adults, $10 for children. For more information or take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
St. Pat’s to host 5Krun/walk
CEDAR FALLS — St. Patrick School will host the 12th annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk and kids fun run, starting at 9 a.m. April 27.
The cost is $10 per person and includes race entry, T-shirt and breakfast.
Register online at www.cfCatholicSchool.org by Wednesday to receive the shirt. Late or race day registrations will be accepted. Breakfast is $5.
Speakers Series slated Tuesday
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Janine Johnson, diabetes program coordinator, and Lori Ogden, WHC nutrition therapy, will present “Diabetes Prevention.”
The event is free and open to all.
AAUW hosts event April 22
CEDAR FALLS — The AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo branch will have its annual recognition of past officers and election of 2019-20 officers, beginning at 5 p.m. April 22 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club, Third and Clay streets.
The event also includes the announcement of this year’s named gift honoree and a short report by the 19th Amendment Centennial Committee.
Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be chicken marsala, rice pilaf with red velvet brownie for dessert. Cost is $15, and reservations are due by April 19 by emailing AAUW.CFW.RSVP@gmail.com or calling Mary Ellen at 269-1893.
Anyone may attend and listen to the program without enjoying the dinner. No reservation is required for attendance only.
Membership in AAUW is open to any graduate with a bachelor’s, associate’s or equivalent degree from a qualified educational institution. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.
