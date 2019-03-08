School retirees meet March 19
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Retired School Personnel will meet March 19 in the Friendship Village dining room, 600 Park Lane.
The program will start at 11 a.m.; people should arrive a little earlier to register and pay $8.50 for lunch.
Jeff Frost, the executive director of career exploration at the Waterloo Community Schools Career Center, will speak.
Call (319) 235-7054 with reservations before Monday.
Coin club to host monthly meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting, there will be a video, “Lincoln Cent of 1909,” followed by the monthly auction. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish.
Register at the front table. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
CF DAR will meet March 16
WATERLOO — The monthly meeting of Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will be March 16 at the Waterloo Public Library.
Social time is 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m.
The program will be on conservation, “Beauty Around Us,” presented by Kip Ladage.
Hostess is Deb Crawford. DAR is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the American Revolution. For help with research, email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com.
Cemetery group meets March 15
CEDAR FALLS — The Washington Chapel Cemetery Association will have its annual business meeting, beginning at noon March 15 at Washington Chapel United Methodist Church, 7035 W. Bennington Road.
The meeting includes a potluck dinner with chicken and biscuits provided.
Woman’s Club to host lunch
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club will host a Mulligan stew lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 at 304 Clay St.
The menu also includes Mulligan stew, Ireland fever biscuits, Luck of the Irish Jell-O, and a Blarney cake dessert.
Ticket are $9 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under and free for kids under 4. Carry-outs will be available.
Proceeds will assist with preservation and maintenance of the historic Victorian clubhouse.
