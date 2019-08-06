Waterloo church to host dinner
WATERLOO -- St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will have fish and chicken dinner on Friday, starting at 11 a.m., to eat in or carry out.
Fish dinners are $10, chicken dinners are $8, and sandwiches are $6.
Dinners include sides of green beans, potato salad, coleslaw, spaghetti, bread and dessert.
Delivery is available on two or more dinners. For delivery, call 233-9918 or 433-8477.
Country music
dance scheduled
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday with classic country music to dance to and enjoy.
It will be at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street. Everyone is welcome.
Blood drive
set in Reinbeck
REINBECK -- There will be an American Red Cross community blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Reinbeck Memorial Building.
Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a thank you.
For an appointment, go to rcblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
'Moon Sunday'
book reading set
WATERLOO -- The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host a book signing and reading of “Moon Sunday” with author Deanne Bryce from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14.
Bryce, author of “Moon Sunday,” a new STEM children’s book, will give readings of her book at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the Imaginarium’s lower level classroom.
Following each reading, she will be available for meet and greet book signings. Copies of her book will be available for purchase in the museum store.
This event is included with museum admission.
For more information, call 234-6357 or visit www.GMDistrict.org.
McCann to speak
at Waterloo library
WATERLOO -- Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Waterloo Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 about her newest book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa."
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge.
McCann will have copies of all her books available.
Waterloo library
offers tech help
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library will host a "drop-in device advice" technology class from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17.
The drop-in session is being offered to help people answer specific questions regarding computers, email, smartphones or tablets.
People must bring their library cards with them.
Pink Ribbon Run
registration open
CEDAR FALLS -- Registration is open for the 13th annual Pink Ribbon Run presented by Oakridge Realtors and GreenState Credit Union.
The race day festivities will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 5. Participants will leave and return near the Cedar Falls Community Center in the downtown district.
Cost is $30 until Sept. 20 and includes a free T-shirt. The cost is $35 after Sept. 20 with no T-shirt guarantee. There is no cost of participation for breast cancer survivors.
Last year’s race raised over $57,000 for the Beyond Pink TEAM and set an attendance record of 1,003 participants. All funds raised stay in the community to help people living with breast cancer.
Online registration is available at www.beyondpinkteam.org. To become a sponsor, volunteer or to have a registration form mailed, call Community Main Street office at 277-0213.
