Blood drive set in Sumner

SUMNER – A Sumner community blood drive is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Support group set in Waverly

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s disease support group from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.

“Manual Physical Therapy Techniques” will be presented by Jodi Reyerson with Taylor Physical Therapy.

This event is free and open to the public. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.

‘Life as a House’ is film talk topic

CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday with a discussion of “Life as a House.”

It is the poignant, often humorous journey of one man who decides to tear down his house — and winds up rebuilding the world around him. Starring Kevin Kline and Kristin Scott-Thomas, this 2001 drama runs 2:05 and is R rated. There are library and online copies available.

The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 4210 Melrose Drive. All are welcome.

Quota Club sets volunteer dates

WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and Jan. 23.

Everyone is welcome to participate. Ask for Marge when you arrive. For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.

