Blood drive set in Sumner
SUMNER – A Sumner community blood drive is set for 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Support group set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s disease support group from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 11 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
“Manual Physical Therapy Techniques” will be presented by Jodi Reyerson with Taylor Physical Therapy.
This event is free and open to the public. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
The Courier’s 10 Most-Read Good News Stories from 2019.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Good News Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about great people, places and events in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
A tip came to the newsroom in January 2019 about a Dysart couple whose twins were born early. After my first phone call to the twin's mother, …
SPILLVILLE — As he was being laid to rest Thursday, a 63-year-old Northeast Iowa man’s obituary was going viral for his family’s wry sense of …
University of Northern Iowa President Nook has announced a $10 million gift to the university at Thursday’s meeting of the Iowa Board of Regents.
Five friends who chipped in to buy lottery tickets together shared a memorable moment Thursday as they claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize.
A passerby pulled a woman from the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday afternoon.
WATERLOO — After 52 years working for John Deere, Gaylord Converse was ready to turn over the keys to his boss.
WATERLOO — “American Idol” 2018 winner and hometown pop sensation Maddie Poppe was back in Northeast Iowa on Monday, shooting a live music vid…
Nursing is a challenging profession, one that requires great skill, compassion and commitment to extraordinary patient care. This week, Nation…
The recipients have been named for The Courier’s class of 2019 20 Under 40 awards.
The 2019 winners of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards have been chosen.
‘Life as a House’ is film talk topic
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday with a discussion of “Life as a House.”
It is the poignant, often humorous journey of one man who decides to tear down his house — and winds up rebuilding the world around him. Starring Kevin Kline and Kristin Scott-Thomas, this 2001 drama runs 2:05 and is R rated. There are library and online copies available.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 4210 Melrose Drive. All are welcome.
Quota Club sets volunteer dates
WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and Jan. 23.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Ask for Marge when you arrive. For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.
