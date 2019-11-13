{{featured_button_text}}

Veterans post hosts gathering

WAVERLY — The Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., will host a “Tun Tavern” celebration and roast beef dinner for the U.S. Marine Corps’ 244th birthday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

All U.S. Marines, FMF corpsmen or chaplains and their families are welcome.

Social hour starts at 5 p.m. RSVPS are helpful at chiefao51@aol.com.

Tun Tavern in Philadelphia was the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1775.

Quota sets Nov. 26 meeting

CEDAR FALLS — Quota Club’s monthly business meeting will be Nov. 26 at the Lifestyle Inn (formerly the Clarion Inn), 5826 University Ave.

A social begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m.

The program will be the initiation of new members and approval of the 2019-20 budget.

The menu includes chicken parmesan, fettuccine noodles, marinara sauce, salad, breadsticks and beverage.

Cost is $14.

Call Pat at 233-4635 by Sunday for reservations or more information.

Blue Zones cooking class set

CEDAR FALLS — A “Cooking is a Super Power!” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao will take place from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the UnityPoint Health – Teaching Kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.

Jie Lie, a Ph.D. chemist, will speak on food science. Mark Westbrock from Solstice Farm will have mushrooms for sale.

Register by Tuesday at www.laanda.com.

Holiday grief event planned

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host “Grief and the Holidays” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

Presenter Stacia Danielson, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, will provide tips to help navigate the holiday season, while keeping the memory of loved ones alive.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is requested at 483-1360.

Blood drive set in Dysart

DYSART — The Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St., will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903 for more information.

