Gilbertville Depot

The Gilbertville Depot

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

Church to host

meal WednesdayWATERLOO — The First United Methodist Church on Fourth and Randolph is planning a free neighborhood meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The menu will include teriyaki chicken, salad and dessert. Everyone is welcome.

Legion plans weekly events

WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.

Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today, with food served. Polish sausage, tenderloin and steak sandwich will be served starting at noon Wednesday.

Auxiliary meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo specials at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with food served.

A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, with a bake sale also available.

Rails to Trails event Saturday

GILBERTVILLE — The Friends of the Gilbertville Depot will host a Rails to Trails event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gilbertville Depot on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

WCF&N Railway and Cedar Valley Nature Trail history will be featured.

The trail has been designated as a vital part of the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s Great American Rail-Trail.

The event is free and open to the public.

Breakfast slated in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — An omelet and pancake breakfast is set for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.

There also will be a bake sale as a Beaver Creek Days fundraiser.

Old-time meal set in Aurora

AURORA — Richardson-Jakway House will host an old-time meal at 5 p.m. May 22 at 2791 136th St.

Old fashioned pork chops, lettuce salad, baked potato, creamed carrots, Amish bread with jam, and a homemade rhubarb dessert are on the menu.

A program about heirloom seeds presented by Seed Saver Exchange will follow the meal.

The event is fundraiser for the historic site, which dates to 1851, and the Richardson-Jakway Foundation.

Cost is $20. To register, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.

