Church to host
meal WednesdayWATERLOO — The First United Methodist Church on Fourth and Randolph is planning a free neighborhood meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The menu will include teriyaki chicken, salad and dessert. Everyone is welcome.
Legion plans weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. today, with food served. Polish sausage, tenderloin and steak sandwich will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
Auxiliary meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo specials at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with food served.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, with a bake sale also available.
Rails to Trails event Saturday
GILBERTVILLE — The Friends of the Gilbertville Depot will host a Rails to Trails event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gilbertville Depot on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
WCF&N Railway and Cedar Valley Nature Trail history will be featured.
You have free articles remaining.
The trail has been designated as a vital part of the Rails to Trails Conservancy’s Great American Rail-Trail.
The event is free and open to the public.
Breakfast slated in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD — An omelet and pancake breakfast is set for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
There also will be a bake sale as a Beaver Creek Days fundraiser.
Old-time meal set in Aurora
AURORA — Richardson-Jakway House will host an old-time meal at 5 p.m. May 22 at 2791 136th St.
Old fashioned pork chops, lettuce salad, baked potato, creamed carrots, Amish bread with jam, and a homemade rhubarb dessert are on the menu.
A program about heirloom seeds presented by Seed Saver Exchange will follow the meal.
The event is fundraiser for the historic site, which dates to 1851, and the Richardson-Jakway Foundation.
Cost is $20. To register, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.