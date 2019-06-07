Women’s group hosts luncheon
DIKE — The Grundy Area Women’s Connection will host a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. June 18 at Dike Memorial Building, 540 Main St. Theme is “Finding Peace and Contentment.”
Cost is $10, and all women are welcome.
Carol Newsom will present “Trials, Tears, Triumphs, and there will be a “Take Back Spring” feature by Grundy County Extension. Music will be provided by Marcia Beving.
Reservations must be made by June 14 by calling 345-2376. The event is hosted by Stonecroft Ministries.
Garage sale will benefit charities
CEDAR FALLS — Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road, will host the annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with a large selection of reasonably priced items.
All proceeds will go to four charities in the Cedar Valley.
Gospel concert set at Riverview
CEDAR FALLS — SaltLight will be in concert at the Riverview Conference Center Fellowship Hall, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The gospel music group includes two Waverly residents, Darla Eltjes Erskine, lead vocal, and Claire Emerson, fiddle, along with Rich Nesbit of Dunkerton, vocals and guitar, Marlene Kampman of Cedar Falls, vocals, and Megan Brasch of Waterloo, keyboard, vocals, mandolin.
The group Restored with Ray and Nancy Hemmer, Naomi Hemmer Probert and Jeremy Dempster also will be featured.
The night will be a mix of country gospel, traditional and contemporary Christian music. There is no admission fee.
School uniform registration set
WATERLOO — Eye of the Needle Inc. will host its annual school uniform donation and registration drive from July 1 through Aug. 23
Those needing uniforms for the new school year should call 215-6151 for an appointment.
Eye of the Needle is at 2327 Falls Ave.
